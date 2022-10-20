Haunted attractions in the Racine/Kenosha area

For brave souls looking to be scared, these local haunts have got you covered:

Abandoned Haunted Houses

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 Southeast Frontage Road, offers four “haunted experiences,” including two haunted houses. Abandoned is open 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5 (until 10 p.m. Nov. 4-5). You'll find the Ambush and Hysteria haunted houses, the outdoor Stalker Haunted House and ax throwing.

Details: The ticket booth closes at 11:30 p.m., but haunted houses will remain open until the line ends. Two of the three haunted house experiences will be available each night and ax throwing is open every night.

Bonus: Be in line at 6:45 p.m. to witness “The Rising” as the monsters and creatures make their way to the haunted houses for the night.

Another bonus: Blackout Night for Hysteria Haunted House on Nov. 5 is a one-night-only, lights-out experience. Customers will go through the Hysteria Haunted House in complete darkness. Each group will get an LED candle and make their way through the pitch black maze.

Tickets: Ambush, Hysteria or Stalker Haunted Houses: $40 ($55 with a quickpass). Everything Package: $45. Quickpass Combo: $80. Ax throwing: $5 (must be 16 or older to participate). 262-886-1168 or abandonedhauntedhouse.com.

Haunted Manor

SOMERS — Dr. Destruction’s Haunted Manor can be found at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, where the good doctor has been scaring folks for 30 years.

Details: Open daily through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is located on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. Note: The Haunted Manor has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee. This haunted attraction is NOT open on Oct. 31. For more details, go to jerrysmithfarm.com.

Kemper Center Haunted House

KENOSHA — The Kemper Center plays host to a new set of creepy creatures each year, operating in partnership with the Kenosha County Teen Task Force of the Concerned Citizens’ Coalition. The haunted house is a service/learning project for the teens in the organization that raises funds each year for the Kemper Center.

Details: Open 7 to 10 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children (age 10 and younger). Tickets are sold at the door. Note: “Kiddie Tours” (with the lights on) are 6 to 7 p.m.

New this year: Trick-or-treating for kids is offered during the Kiddie Tours. At Kemper, 6501 Third Ave. The Haunted House entrance is located in the Faulkner Building around the back (east side) of Kemper Center. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase as you wait to enter the haunted house.

Soul Reapers Haunted House

WILMOT — This haunted attraction is located at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds and features four buildings, each with a different (and terrifying!) theme.

Details: Opens at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, plus Sundays, Oct. 23 and 30, and Monday, Oct. 31. Admission is $18 in advance and $20 at the gate. A VIP Fast Pass that lets you skip the line is $25 in advance or $27 at the gate. For more details, go to soulreapershaunt.com.