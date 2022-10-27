Halloween treats: Where to get your candy fix

Let’s get real here: Halloween is all about candy.

Lots and lots of candy: Chewy candy, crunchy candy, sour candy and whatever you call candy corn (Waxy candy? Is that a thing?).

Lucky for us, there are plenty of places this weekend where you can score some candy and show off your Halloween costume, too:

Uptown Trunk-or-Treat

KENOSHA — All families are welcome to the Super Saturday Trunk or Treating on 63rd Street, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Children will collect candy in the Uptown Brass Center area, 1901 63rd St.

There will be prizes for the best costume and the best decorated trunk. This is a free community event. Registration is not required unless you would like to decorate a trunk and hand out candy. To take part, call 262-764-8394.

Downtown Trick-or-Treating

KENOSHA — Children are invited to dress up in their costumes and get in some early trick-or-treating in Downtown Kenosha during “Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue.”

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, “little ghosts and goblins” can visit Downtown businesses and collect candy during this sixth annual event.

Howl-o-ween!

RACINE — The Racine Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Activities include trick-or-treat “knock-knock” doors, spooky cookie decorating, a Halloween craft, pumpkin decorating (while supplies last), bounces houses and finding and meeting creepy, crawly animal ambassadors. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Boo at the Zoo is included with zoo admission.

Candy Crawl

RACINE — Downtown Racine’s fourth annual Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

More than 30 participating Downtown businesses will be passing out treats to costumed children.

In addition, a self-guided Halloween themed scavenger hunt will provide family fun to find spooky objects in store windows. Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at RacineDowntown.com or picked up at the Downtown Racine Corp. office, 425 Main St. Completed forms can be dropped off to the DRC office and will be entered to win one of three children’s prize packs. The scavenger hunt map also includes the Candy Crawl giveaway locations.

Spooky City

BURLINGTON — Spooky City returns to Burlington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Downtown businesses will hand out treats to costumed children from 11 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.

Activities include face painting and crafts, free hayrides, a costume parade, live entertainment, a Find Freddy Scavenger Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. and Coffin Races at noon. The Plaza Theater will host a free showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Trunk-or-Treat

KENOSHA — Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Everyone is welcome. Children are invited to come dressed in costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot. There will also be refreshments and a photo booth. For more information, visit kenosha

bible.org or call the church office at 262-652-4507.