Halloween treats: Where to get your candy fix

Let’s get real: Halloween is all about the candy.
Lots and lots of candy: Chewy candy, crunchy candy, sour candy and whatever you call candy corn (waxy candy?).
Lucky for us, there are plenty of places this weekend to score some free candy and show off your Halloween costume:
Trunk or treat!
KENOSHA — Herzing University is hosting its Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in their Downtown Kenosha parking lot, 5800 Seventh Ave. This is a free event, open to everyone.
The third annual Uptown Super Saturday Trunk or Treat event is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in Kenosha’s Uptown Brass Center parking lot, 1901 63rd St. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for best costume and best trunk decoration. This is a free community event open to everyone.
Kenosha Bible Church welcomes all kids and families to their Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Children are invited to come dressed up in their costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot at 5405 67th St. Individuals and families from the church will be handing out candy from their decorated trunks.
The event also includes refreshments and a photo booth. This is a free event open to everyone. For more information, visit kenoshabible.org/trunkortreat or call the church office at 262-652-4507.
Downtown trick or treating
KENOSHA and RACINE— Children are invited to dress up in their costumes and get in some early trick-or-treating in Downtown Kenosha and Racine this month.
Downtown Racine’s third annual Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. More than 30 Downtown businesses will be passing out treats during this free trick-or-treat event.
In addition, a self-guided Halloween themed scavenger hunt will provide family fun to find spooky objects in store windows.
Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at racinedowntown.com or picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation, 425 Main St. Completed forms can be dropped off to the DRC office and will be entered to win one of three children’s prize packs. The scavenger hunt map also includes the Candy Crawl giveaway locations.
Downtown Kenosha is the setting for “Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue.” From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, “little ghosts and goblins” can visit Downtown businesses and collect candy during this fifth annual event.
Participating Kenosha businesses include: Scoops Ice Cream, 5711 Eighth Ave.; Ivory Kenosha, 728 58th St.; Canna Vita, 515 57th St.; Gordon’s Sport Bar, 5703 Sixth Ave.; Kaiser’s Pizza, 510 57th St.; The Downtown Saloon, 707 56th St.; JJ’s Boutique & Studios, 5721 Sixth Ave.; and Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.
Candy at the zoo
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting “Boo at the Zoo” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Children are invited to “enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the zoo.”
Activities include: Trick-or-Treat “Knock-Knock” Doors, Spooky cookie decorating kit to go, a Halloween craft and pumpkin decorating.
Zoo visitors can also meet the zoo’s “special creepy, crawly animal ambassadors.”
Boo at the Zoo is included with regular zoo admission: $10 for adults, $9 for senior citizens (62 and older), $8 for children (15 and younger) and $5 for members of the military (with ID). Zoo members and children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge.
Food and drinks are available for purchase, as are special photos for $5. For more information, go to www.racinezoo.org.
