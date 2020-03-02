Grand Masq Ball benefits The Haylofters

WATERFORD — The Haylofters community theater group will hold a Grand Masq Ball for its third annual fundraiser on Friday, March 6, at Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road.
Cocktail hour and check-in begin at 6 p.m. with live music by the Burlington High School Jazz Band. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and is followed by live entertainment by the Eddie Butts Band at 8:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar, silent auction and raffles.
Tickets cost $50 each, $90 per couple or $400 for a table of 10. For tickets, go to thehaylofters.com.