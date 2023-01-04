Glide into 2023 at these outdoor ice skating rinks

Wobbly ankles aside, winter is the perfect time to go ice skating.

In this area, options range from an outdoor rink next to Kenosha’s Harbor to a ribbon of ice slicing through a landmark Chicago park.

All you need is the courage to strap on a pair of skates, the willingness to face the cold and the hopefulness that a mug of hot chocolate is in your post-skating future:

Downtown Kenosha skating

In Downtown Kenosha, the city’s 32-by-60-foot ice rink returns for another season.

Skaters are welcome seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s especially fun to skate after dark, when the lights illuminate the rink, nestled in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., next to City Hall and the harbor.

It’s free to skate, and if you don’t have your own skate, it’s free to borrow a pair, too. The Skate Hut is open at the rink from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. (Note: You need a photo ID to check out skates.) The skates, in child and adult sizes, are available on a first-come-first-served basis at the Skate Hut.

Bring your positive attitude, even if it’s been decades since you tried skating. What not to bring? No hockey pucks or sticks are allowed on the ice rink, along with street shoes, pets or food and beverages. Just ask dad to hold your hot chocolate while you go around the rink one more time.

Waterford skating

The rink in Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St. (next to the Fox River) is normally open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

However, the rink closed on Dec. 28, due to the recent warm weather, and was still closed as of Wednesday. To find out if the rink is open, check the Village of Waterford’s Facebook page for updates.

When the rink is open, it is free to use, and free skate rentals are available at the Skate Shack, open 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The rink is hosted by the Waterford Area Lions Club, and snacks are available to purchase Friday night and Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Lake Geneva resorts

The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, outside of Lake Geneva, offers ice skating on a rink located outside its Leinenkugel’s Mountain Top Lodge at the resort’s ski hill. Advance reservations are required. Go to grandgeneva.com to sign up and for more details.

At the Geneva National Resort in the Town of Geneva, the “Adventure Center” includes a lighted outdoor ice skating rink.

The public is welcome to use the rink, and skate rentals are available. Hot chocolate and other seasonal concessions are available for purchase.

Note: The rink, like all outdoor ice skating facilities, is weather dependent. To check if the rink is open and for more details, go to genevanationalresort.com/adventure-center

The headlining winter attraction at Geneva National is the Ice Castle, back for its fifth season in this location. Due to its popularity, however, it sells out quickly. For more details and ticket information about Ice Castles, go to genevanationalresort.com/ice-castles

Chicago’s Millennium Park

Ice skating on the free rink in Chicago’s Millennium Park is as much a Midwestern winter experience as skating in Rockefeller Center is in New York.

Skaters glide across the ice with that famous Chicago skyline as a backdrop. Add in the park’s iconic Cloud Gate (the gleaming “Bean”) and the lights of Michigan Avenue and you have a perfect big-city experience (wobbly ankles aside).

The downtown park has two ice skating rinks: The McCormick Tribune skating rink in the heart of the park and the nearby ribbon of ice that winds past snow-capped pines and towering buildings.

Admission to the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink is free, but online advance reservations are required. Skate rentals (for a fee) are available.

Snacks and hot drinks are available next to the rink. There are also free skating lessons (reservations required) on most Saturdays and Sundays, teaching beginner and intermediate ice skating and hockey skills.

To reserve a McCormick Tribune Ice Rink skating spot, go to millenniumparkiceskating.showare.com. And to check on weather conditions, check the Millennium Park’s Facebook page.

Skating Ribbon

For a skating experience beyond an oval rink, check out the neighboring Maggie Daley Park, which hosts a picturesque Skating Ribbon that meanders through pine trees, play spaces and climbing walls near Millennium Park.

The ribbon’s path is twice the length of a lap around a traditional skating rink, which means twice the fun for skaters — and twice the cardio workout!

Skating is free at times, with prices increasing for peak timeslots. Reservations are required (even for free skating times). This is a popular activity, so make a reservation as soon as possible.

To reserve a spot, go to millenniumparkiceskating.showare.com. Email questions to skating@maggiedaleypark.com

Note: The Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park ice skating rinks are open daily through March 5 (weather permitting).

Play ball?

Through this weekend, ice skating fans can glide inside Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Even if you’re not a great skater, you can’t be worse than the Chicago Cubs!

The Gallagher Way Winterfest is open through Jan. 8.

There’s an ice skating rink inside the famed ballpark, along with other winter activities to enjoy.

Advance reservations are required. Go to www.gallagherway.com for more details.