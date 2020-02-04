Glass archives on exhibit at RAM

RACINE — "Open Storage: RAM Showcases Glass Archives" will be on exhibit through Aug. 9 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.

The exhibit features the work of four glass pioneers — Dan Dailey, Michael Glancy, Joel Philip Myers and Mark Peiser — who pushed the medium technically and aesthetically.

Historically, collection-building for museums has gone on behind-the-scenes. In the last decade, more institutions have offered transparency regarding how collections are developed, stored and conserved. Open Storage offers a series of exhibitions that clarify this process by drawing attention to some of RAM’s particular strengths — collecting the work of artists in-depth and establishing archives that further document their working processes and careers.