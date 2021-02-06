German Fest 2021 canceled

MILWAUKEE — German Fest won’t be happening for the second consecutive year.
The announcement, made Friday, came days after Summerfest announced it would be rescheduled for Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18 — months later than its normal festival dates surrounding the Fourth of July.
PrideFest 2021, one of the largest LGBTQ celebrations in the Midwest, may be canceled too. Its organizers say it is being pushed back, but a new date hasn’t been announced.
The reason for German Fest’s cancellation is the same as Summerfest’s delay: We’re still waiting on COVID-19 vaccinations to be more widespread.
“It was not an easy decision to cancel for the second year in a row,” Eric Radue, festival president, said in a Friday announcement letter. “We deliberated for many months. Taking all factors into account, the decision to cancel was the best option to allow the vaccine distribution to take place and ensure the safety of our attendees and our many dedicated volunteers at German Fest...
“Although vaccines are being distributed, and results have been promising, current timelines indicate that we could not plan and execute the festival in 2021. No one wants to cancel once, let alone twice, but we will continue to take the steps necessary to support public health. We will continue to plan so that when the pandemic has passed, German Fest will be ready.”
German Fest Milwaukee, Inc., the festival’s parent company, has promised that those with free tickets to the canceled 2020 and 2021 events will be honored in 2022.
German Fest was founded in 1981. According to German Fest Milwaukee, Inc., more than 80,000 people attend the three-day event annually at Henry Maier Festival Park along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee.