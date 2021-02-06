German Fest 2021 canceled

MILWAUKEE — German Fest won’t be happening for the second consecutive year.

The announcement, made Friday, came days after Summerfest announced it would be rescheduled for Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18 — months later than its normal festival dates surrounding the Fourth of July.

PrideFest 2021, one of the largest LGBTQ celebrations in the Midwest, may be canceled too. Its organizers say it is being pushed back, but a new date hasn’t been announced.

The reason for German Fest’s cancellation is the same as Summerfest’s delay: We’re still waiting on COVID-19 vaccinations to be more widespread.

“It was not an easy decision to cancel for the second year in a row,” Eric Radue, festival president, said in a Friday announcement letter. “We deliberated for many months. Taking all factors into account, the decision to cancel was the best option to allow the vaccine distribution to take place and ensure the safety of our attendees and our many dedicated volunteers at German Fest...