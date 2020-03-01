Gateway to host annual EcoFest Racine

RACINE — Gateway Technical College will again host EcoFest Racine, an annual community event to share and celebrate sustainable practices, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the Lake Building on the college’s Racine Campus, 1001 Main St.
The event, held in partnership with Greening Greater Racine, will focus on providing activities and ways community members can be gentle on the environment at work and home. The event features informational displays, presentations and children’s activities. There is no admission fee, and each family receives a free gift and will be entered into a door prize drawing.
Presentations include:
- 9:15 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. — “We Neighbors,” a documentary by Tom Rutkowski of the Southeast Gateway Sierra Club.
- 10 a.m. — "Deep Sustainability: A Path to Wellness," by Charles Tennessen of Anarchy Acres.
- 10:30 a.m. — Presentation on Racine parks by Bob Rafel of the City of Racine Parks and Recreation Department.
- 11 a.m. — "Sustainability and Solar: A Bright Future," by Sabrina Lartz of Arch Electric.
- 11:30 a.m. "Climate Change/Action and Reaction," by Tom Rutkowski of the Southeast Gateway Sierra Club.
- Noon — "Best Granola Ever!" by Heidi Fannin of Eat Right Racine.
Hands-on activities will be available for children, from crafts to information sessions.
Green vendors and display booths will be stationed in the Lake Building and will give visitors the information to live more sustainably as well as best practices being already done in southeastern Wisconsin.
Gateway’s Information Technology program students have partnered with CasBro to accept electronic devices for recycling. Drive-up dropoff will be located on the east side of the campus in front of the Technical Building. A full list of electronic items accepted can be found online at http://bit.ly/EcoFestRecycle
An eco-focused art exhibit called Equinox @ EcoFest, presented by the Vital Art Project, will feature art related to the theme of the balance between humans, nature and the built environment. The art will be displayed on the first floor of the Lake Building.
For a guide to all activities for the day, go to gtc.edu/ecofest. For more information, contact Abbie Ford at 262-564-2536.