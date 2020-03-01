Gateway to host annual EcoFest Racine

Green vendors and display booths will be stationed in the Lake Building and will give visitors the information to live more sustainably as well as best practices being already done in southeastern Wisconsin.

Gateway’s Information Technology program students have partnered with CasBro to accept electronic devices for recycling. Drive-up dropoff will be located on the east side of the campus in front of the Technical Building. A full list of electronic items accepted can be found online at http://bit.ly/EcoFestRecycle

An eco-focused art exhibit called Equinox @ EcoFest, presented by the Vital Art Project, will feature art related to the theme of the balance between humans, nature and the built environment. The art will be displayed on the first floor of the Lake Building.

For a guide to all activities for the day, go to gtc.edu/ecofest. For more information, contact Abbie Ford at 262-564-2536.

