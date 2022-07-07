Garden tours in Kenosha and Racine, July 9-10

Still looking for some inspiration for your garden?

Or ideas for NEXT season?

You’re in luck this weekend: Kenosha’s Four Seasons Garden Club and the Racine Garden Club are hosting garden tours.

Both are self-guided, go-at-your-own-pace events. You can visit one of the homes or all of them, in any order.

And you can easily attend both events — Kenosha’s tour on Saturday and Racine’s tour on Sunday.

Secret Garden Walk

KENOSHA — The Four Seasons Garden Club’s Secret Garden Walk, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, features six homes throughout Kenosha, said club member Lynda Guy. “We are also including a bonus stop and introduction to Gateway’s Pike Creek Horticulture Center in association with student members of the Horticulture Club.”

Guy said club members “look for outstanding gardens” to feature each summer.

One of the tour homes this weekend “is our first fully accessible garden,” Guy said. “We’re very excited about that.”

A blacktop path circles Linda and Jerry Demske’s yard, enabling Linda to move freely about the space in her motorized wheelchair.

“A big reason we wanted to be on the tour is because our garden is fully accessible,” Linda Demske said, as she showed off the yard, filled with blooming flowers and whimsical characters like Freddy the Frog, who smiles in a shady corner.

The Demskes moved into the home on 47th Avenue in 1997 and have been working on the space ever since.

“We work as a team, and I hope we’ll be ready for the tour,” Linda Demske said, as her daughter, Trisha, watered flowers.

A highlight of the yard is a cottage, where the Demskes’ four grandchildren play.

“I love to see children playing in the yard,” Demske said. “This is my little vacation spot, and I love to fill it with lots of different colors.”

Gardening, she added, “allows you to enjoy the beauty of God’s work.”

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the tour and are available at eight area florists and garden centers — Anton’s Greenhouse, 9140 Cooper Road in Pleasant Prairie; Sunnyside Florist, 3021 75th St.; Stein’s Garden & Home, 6300 Green Bay Road; Suburban Garden Center, 2704 30th Ave.; A Summer’s Garden Florist, 5617 Sixth Ave.; Milaeger’s in Sturtevant, 8717 Highway 11; Westosha Floral, 24200 75th St. in Paddock Lake; and Balmes Flowers, 4949 Grand Ave. in Gurnee, Ill.

Tickets can also be purchased at any homes on the day of the tour. Children under age 12 are free (accompanied by an adult). For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org. Note: This is a “rain or shine” event.

Summer Magic Garden Tour

RACINE — The Racine Garden Club’s Summer Magic Garden Tour — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10 — features four homes.

But only one parrot named Toby.

He spends his summer days on the backyard deck at the home of Mary Ellen and Len Juliano, at 604 S. Stuart Road.

The gray parrot shares his outdoor space with an abundance of colorful flowers, spilling out from several containers on and around the deck.

The yard also features Mary Ellen’s handiwork, seen in everything from concrete benches to bright planters made from towels. Yes, towels.

“You dip the towels in concrete” to create the planters, she explained while walking around the spacious yard.

Mary Ellen also creates mosaics using seashells and sea glass from Lake Michigan, covering a bird bath and a carousel horse. (“He’s now a seahorse,” she jokes.)

Len has lived here for three decades; Mary Ellen moved here 12 years ago from southern Ohio.

“I brought some of my plants with me,” she said. “And once I saw the good soil here, I said ‘yes, I’ll marry you and stay here.’”

Mary Ellen loves all the colors in her yard “and I love that the garden attracts butterflies. I really like to be outside and to be dirty.”

She hopes her yard being on the tour “can inspire others to garden. It can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money to let out your creativity.”

Mary Ellen gets a lot of the items she uses for garden art from garage sales and the Dollar Store, and she’s happy to talk to visitors about ways to use similar bargain finds and turn them into something beautiful.

The Racine tour also includes a prize drawing. (The prizes will be on display at one of the tour homes.)

Tickets cost $8 in advance (through July 9) at Milaeger’s (Racine and Sturtevant locations), Stein’s Garden & Home, Julie’s Personal Touch Flower Shop and Kortendick Ace Hardware. Tickets sold during tour hours at every garden cost $10. For more information and the list of the tour homes, go to racinegardenclub.org.