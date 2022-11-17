Gallery of Trees opens Nov. 26 at Kenosha's Kemper Center

KENOSHA — The Kemper Center’s annual Gallery of Trees — which officials call its most important fundraiser of the year — is back Nov. 26 to Dec. 4.

This holiday event showcases a display of decorated holiday trees in Kemper Center’s Conference Center, 6501 Third Ave., that range from 4 feet to 9 feet tall, plus wreaths, mantelpieces and centerpieces.

Trees and decorations are auctioned or raffled off to raise funds to support the operations and ongoing restoration of the Kemper Center and Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

The Gallery of Trees kicks off with a gala event from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, that includes a silent auction and a first look at the decorated historic Durkee Mansion, plus appetizers and a cash bar.

Gala tickets cost $30 per person and are available on the Kemper Center website, by calling 262-925-8040 or at the door. (Note: Paper tickets will not be issued. Your tickets will be at the door.)

After the opening gala, the Gallery of Trees and historic Durkee Mansion will then open to the public on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and continue from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4. There is no admission fee. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets to win the trees and holiday decorations.

Note: All the events are handicapped accessible.

Durkee Mansion

This year’s Durkee Mansion theme is “Victorian Winter Elegance.” Each year, the mansion is decorated by volunteers in a different theme incorporating period accurate holiday décor from the 1860s. All decorations are either handmade or antique.

Funds raised during the event support and sustain the Kemper Center’s mission, help preserve the nature of the site and buildings, and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Durkee Mansion self-guided tour hours are: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27; 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4.

The Durkee Mansion is also open for holiday tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17 and Jan. 7 and 14. (Note: The Kenosha Public Market is open Sautrdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kemper Center this year.)

Sunday hours at the Durkee Mansion are 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 and Jann. 8 and 15.