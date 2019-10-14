{{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — Racine Friendship Clubhouse will hold its annual fundraising gala from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.

Wine, beer, specialty soda and hors d'oeuvres will be served, and live music will be provided by J.J. Tunes. Local artists will display and sell their work, and there will be silent and live auctions and raffles throughout the evening.

Tickets cost $40 each and can be purchased online at racineclubhouse.org or call 262-636-9393.

Proceeds benefit Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people with mental illness.

