Fundraiser has wine, beer and spirit tasting

YORKVILLE — A Wine(d) Down from the Holidays fundraiser will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18 at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.
Attendees will have the opportunity to sample wine, beer and spirits, and there will be door prizes and a raffle.
Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Ayra's Liquors and Route 20, or call 262-633-7887. Proceeds benefit Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 Knights of Columbus and homeless veterans at Cottage 16 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Center in Union Grove.