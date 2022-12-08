'Frozen the Musical Jr.' on stage at St. Joseph Catholic Academy

KENOSHA — St. Joseph Catholic Academy’s production of “Frozen the Musical Jr.” continues through Sunday.

The show is an adaptation of the hit 2013 Disney animated film, which earned some $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue and took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

Like the film, the stage show tells the story of princesses Elsa and Anna and the magical land of Arendelle.

The stage version features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus some new songs written for the Broadway production.

“This is such a great show,” said Director Julie Ann Seidl. “It tells a great story, and the characters are amazing, as is the music.”

“Frozen” was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Snow Queen.” When Elsa discovers her powers to control the weather can be dangerous, she leaves her home. Her sister, Anna, sets off to find her sister with the help of an ice harvester named Kristoff and his reindeer, Sven.

Other characters include the scene-stealing snowman Olaf and Prince Hans, who Anna falls in love with at first sight.

The story “really captured people’s hearts,” Seidl said. “It’s about the love of family and about the sisters. This story has a slightly different message: You don’t always need a man to come and be the savior when you have your family.”

This is the “junior” version of the Broadway musical, meaning it’s shorter (running about an hour and 15 minutes, with an intermission) and “is easier for young children to enjoy,” Seidl said.

The cast, too, features some younger actors.

“I use this as a ‘training show’ for our theater program,” Seidl said. “We have fifth graders through seniors in the cast.”