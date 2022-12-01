"Frozen Jr." at St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Kenosha

KENOSHA — For those of you reading this who FINALLY got the song “Let It Go” out of your head, we apologize.

The hit song — and notorious earworm — will be performed several times over the next several days at St. Joseph Catholic Academy as part of “Frozen the Musical Jr.”

The show, an adaptation of the hit 2013 Disney animated film, opens its two-weekend run Friday night.

The “Frozen” film earned some $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue and took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

Like the film, the stage show tells the story of princesses Elsa and Anna and the magical land of Arendelle.

The stage version features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus some new songs written for the Broadway production.

“This is such a great show,” said Director Julie Ann Seidl, during a rehearsal break Tuesday evening. “It tells a great story, and the characters are amazing, as is the music.”

“Frozen” was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Snow Queen.” When Elsa discovers her powers to control the weather can be dangerous, she leaves her home. Her sister, Anna, sets off to find her sister with the help of an ice harvester named Kristoff and his reindeer, Sven.

Other characters include the scene-stealing snowman Olaf and Prince Hans, who Anna falls in love with at first sight.

The story “really captured people’s hearts,” Seidl said. “It’s about the love of family and about the sisters. This story has a slightly different message: You don’t always need a man to come and be the savior when you have your family.”

This is the “junior” version of the Broadway musical, meaning it’s shorter (running about an hour and 15 minutes, with an intermission) and “is easier for young children to enjoy,” Seidl said.

The cast, too, features some younger actors.

“I use this as a ‘training show’ for our theater program,” Seidl said. “We have fifth graders through seniors in the cast.”

The cast includes:

Ella Kohlmeier, grade nine, as Anna:

She’s a theater veteran, having been in “a lot of shows, about 20” and enjoys “the spunkiness of Anna.”

Stella Matteucci, grade 11, as Elsa:

“I enjoy getting to be someone else on stage,” she said. Her goal for this show is “to be the queen and to tell the story of Elsa.”

Daniella Bosco, grade 11, as Sven:

“This is my first time playing a reindeer,” she said. “It’s a goofy, fun role.”

Thomas Connolly, grade 12, as the snowman Olaf:

“I’ve been in all the shows here,” he said, “and I like to play comedic roles,” like Olaf and Donkey in “Shrek.” He has been so inspired by his character in “Frozen” that he even “bought a light-up Olaf for my yard this season.”

Ben Grabiel, grade 12, as Kristoff:

This show, he said, is somewhat of a relief after he played six different roles in the musical “Annie.” In “Frozen,” he’s only tackling one role. “It’s a fun role, with a reindeer as my pal,” he said. “And I get to be really grumpy on stage.”

Leo Alvarez, grade 12, as Oaken:

“My character is a wandering street merchant,” he said. “He gets to sing in this show, though he didn’t have a song in the movie.” Alvarez enjoys “the energy of being in a live show.”

Dominic Lucci, grade 11, as Prince Hans:

Playing the villain “is really great,” he said. “I get to be evil, yell at people and carry a sword.”

Seidl said the cast is ready for opening night.

“The production looks good,” she said. “The cast is amazing, the crew is fabulous, and all the technical stuff is great, too. We’re ready to go.”