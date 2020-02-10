'Freedom of Dance' fundraiser benefits Alzheimer's Association

BURLINGTON — The Freedom of Dance, a post Valentine's Day dance party, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Innovations Dance Studio, 157 E. Chestnut St.

Carol Byrne, author of "Raising My Parents," is holding the event with Julie Divan, owner of the dance studio, as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association for Alzheimer's research. It is in honor of Byrne's parents, Ralph and Esther Newberger, who enjoyed dancing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The festivities will start with a dance lesson and then follow with an open dance, snacks and socializing. Attendees do not need a partner.

The cost is $10. Proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Byrne's goal in writing “Raising My Parents” was to educate and create awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia so the journey can be one of love and inspiration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0