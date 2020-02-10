'Freedom of Dance' fundraiser benefits Alzheimer's Association
0 comments

'Freedom of Dance' fundraiser benefits Alzheimer's Association

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The Freedom of Dance, a post Valentine's Day dance party, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Innovations Dance Studio, 157 E. Chestnut St.

Carol Byrne, author of "Raising My Parents," is holding the event with Julie Divan, owner of the dance studio, as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association for Alzheimer's research. It is in honor of Byrne's parents, Ralph and Esther Newberger, who enjoyed dancing.

The festivities will start with a dance lesson and then follow with an open dance, snacks and socializing. Attendees do not need a partner.

The cost is $10. Proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Byrne's goal in writing “Raising My Parents” was to educate and create awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia so the journey can be one of love and inspiration.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News