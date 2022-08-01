 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free water-ski shows on area lakes

Aquanut performer

Ethan Shulda takes flight during a 2017 Aquanuts show in Twin Lakes. The troupe's free 2022 shows are Wednesdays and Saturdays on Lake Mary.

 Kenosha News File Photo

These water-ski shows are in the area:

  • The Browns Lake Aquaducks present free professional style water-ski shows that include music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave. (Highway 11). Shows run at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 11-25; and 6 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3. Junior shows are at 4:45 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 11-25; and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3.
  • The Aquanuts — coming off a 2021 season in which they won the state tournament — perform free water-ski shows 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, in Twin Lakes. This season runs through Labor Day Weekend (no show on Aug. 13.) Shows are free to attend; concessions are sold at the Snack Shop, along with raffle tickets. For more information, call the Aquanuts hotline at 866-754-7469 or go to aquanutwatershows.com.
