Free water-ski shows on area lakes

These water-ski shows are in the area:
- The Browns Lake Aquaducks present free professional style water-ski shows that include music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave. (Highway 11). Shows run at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 4; 6:15 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18; and 6 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3. There is no show July 21 due to the state tournament. Junior shows are at 5 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 4; 4:45 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25; and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3.
- The Aquanuts — coming off a 2021 season in which they won the state tournament — perform free water-ski shows 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, in Twin Lakes. This season runs through Labor Day Weekend. (Note: No show on Aug. 13.) Shows are free to attend; concessions are sold at the Snack Shop, along with raffle tickets. For more information, call the Aquanuts hotline at 866-754-7469 or go to aquanutwatershows.com.