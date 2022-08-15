 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free movie nights in area parks

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Luca animated film

The animated film "Luca" will be shown Friday evening in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers.

Movies in the park are held at these locations:

  • Waterford offers family friendly “Movies in the Park,” every Thursday in summer opposite Waterford River Rhythms. Movies are shown in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford, along the Fox River. The last movie will be shown Aug. 18. Movies start at dusk and concessions will be available. People should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. For more information, go to waterfordwi.gov
  • The free “Movie Night in the Park” series takes place at dusk Friday, Aug. 19, in Petrifying Springs Park next to the Biergarten, on the south end of the park, 761 Green Bay Road, Somers. “Dog" will be shown.

Note: Movie is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.

