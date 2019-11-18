Free ‘Frozen 2’ family parties planned at Marcus Renaissance Cinema
Free 'Frozen 2' family parties planned at Marcus Renaissance Cinema

STURTEVANT — After Disney’s “Frozen” was released six years ago this month, it became the highest-grossing animated film ever. That record (of $1.28 billion) has since been broken by the 2019 “The Lion King” remake, which earned $1.631 at the worldwide box office.

But “Frozen 2” has a chance to bring the record back to Arendelle, the fictional Nordic home of princesses Anna and Elsa.

The movie premieres at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave. As part of the winter hype train for “Frozen 2,” the theater is hosting free family parties to celebrate the film’s opening from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24. The parties will include snacks, make-your-own Olaf treat bags and paper snowflakes.

Movie tickets are sold separately. Find event details and/or purchase tickets at bit.ly/2JOTvxY.

