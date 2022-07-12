 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Bristol Woodstock concert on July 14

Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Canary Canyon

Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Canary Canyon, performing July 14 at the free Bristol Woodstock concert series

BRISTOL — The free Bristol Woodstock concert series, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Today’s (July 14) performance features Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Canary Canyon.

The singer-songwriter duo from Milwaukee is featured on an upcoming album by Warrior Songs, a nonprofit organization that works to "bring hope and healing to veterans through music and the creative arts."

This summer’s lineup also includes:

  • July 21: The Standard Jazz Project
  • July 28: Sam Rodewald (indie pop)
  • Aug. 4: Sweet Sheiks (jazz, pop, blues)
  • Aug. 11: Micah Olsan (pop, rock, covers)
  • Aug. 16: Indigo Canyon (blues)

For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

Tags

