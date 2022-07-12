Free Bristol Woodstock concert on July 14

BRISTOL — The free Bristol Woodstock concert series, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Today’s (July 14) performance features Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Canary Canyon.
The singer-songwriter duo from Milwaukee is featured on an upcoming album by Warrior Songs, a nonprofit organization that works to "bring hope and healing to veterans through music and the creative arts."
This summer’s lineup also includes:
- July 21: The Standard Jazz Project
- July 28: Sam Rodewald (indie pop)
- Aug. 4: Sweet Sheiks (jazz, pop, blues)
- Aug. 11: Micah Olsan (pop, rock, covers)
- Aug. 16: Indigo Canyon (blues)
For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.