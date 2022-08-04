 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Bristol Woodstock Concert on Aug. 4

BRISTOL — The final free Bristol Woodstock concert series this season is this evening.

The series, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights through Aug. 4 in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Today’s performance features The Sweet Sheiks. The group is known for “bringing a little bit of the Big Easy to the Brew City.”

The Sweet Sheiks is described as “a toe-tapping fivesome inspired by the popular music of the teens, ‘20s and ‘30s. Sweet Sheiks’ acoustic stylings are compelling, diverting and are best summed up in two words, ‘refreshingly vintage.’”

For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

