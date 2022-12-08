 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Advent organ recitals in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Organist Brian Schoettler is performing a series of Advent recitals at Lutheran churches in Kenosha.

The 30-minute organ recitals are 11:30 a.m. Fridays in December.

The recitals are free and open to the public.

Each program features different repertoire for the Advent and Christmas seasons:

  • Dec. 9: St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St.
  • Dec. 16: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.
  • Dec. 23: Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Ave.

For more information, go to brianschoettler.com. or facebook.com/schoettlermusic.

Brian Schoettler

Schoettler
