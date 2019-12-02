First Fridays returns Dec. 6

RACINE — First Fridays will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Downtown Racine.

The big man himself, Santa Claus, will be walking from business to business to hand out candy.

Entertainment will include the Belle Ensemble singing Christmas Carols from 6 to 9 p.m. at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.; open jam at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St., 6-8:30 p.m.; Charles Hays and the Kuul Bluus Band at The Nash, 522 Sixth St., 7 p.m.; Duosonic at Brickhouse, 316 Main St., 7-11 p.m.; and Pat McCurdy at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., 10 p.m. ($5 cover charge).

Glass-blowing demonstrations can be seen at Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave.

Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. is offering free admission and extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Families are invited to create a piece of fused colors art during the free family hands-on art project from 4 to 8 p.m. The holiday season sparkles at the museum with the 15-foot illuminated RAM holiday tree, adorned with more than 1,500 glass ornaments from a variety of time periods and subjects — all from the late Racine gallerist and arts supporter Emile H. Mathis II’s collection.

Also featured at RAM is "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins’ and Greetins’ 2019," the museum’s annual all-ages competition of holiday-inspired ornaments, wrapped packages and greeting cards. Objects in this show are created in a wide range of materials by artists from across the region. The Racine Art Museum Store hold its annual RAM Awesome Art Sale.

