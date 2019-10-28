RACINE — First Fridays returns from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in Downtown Racine. Businesses, galleries, restaurants and taverns will be open, and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Music will be featured at these locations: Duosonic at Uncorkt, 316 Main St., 6-10 p.m.; A Touch of Gray at The Nash, 522 Sixth St.; and Subtle Undertones at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., 10 p.m.
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is offering free admission and extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. A free, hands-on art project weaving a tapestry will be held from 4 to 8 p.m.
Glass blowing demonstrations will begin at 4 p.m. at Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave.
