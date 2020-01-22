Fire and Ice Festival rescheduled for Jan. 25

RACINE — Due to winter weather conditions, the Downtown Racine Corp.’s Fire and Ice Festival was not held Jan. 18. The rescheduled date will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
This free community event will feature ice sculpting, bonfires, food trucks, live music, craft beer and a “Fire and Ice” themed scavenger hunt taking place throughout Downtown Racine.
Professional carvers will be sculpting frozen masterpieces out of large blocks of ice. They will begin shaping their creations at noon and people’s choice voting for best sculpture will be taking place. Results will be posted on the Downtown Racine Corp Facebook page after the festival.
Visitors will be able to enjoy some Filipino food from a Milwaukee area favorite, Meat on the Street, tamales from the I love Tamales food truck, and Reid’s Roasted Corn will not only serve corn in a cup but also loaded baked potatoes.
The scavenger hunt will take place at more than 30 downtown businesses. Those who find more than 15 fire or ice cards will receive a $5 Bonus Bucks certificate to The Maple Table and be entered to win a downtown prize pack worth more than $40. Official Fire & Ice Scavenger Hunt maps can be picked up and turned in at the DRC office, 425 Main St., between noon and 5 p.m. or on Monument Square during the festival. For a complete list of locations and rules, go to racinedowntown.com.
DRC will be accepting donations of new and gently-used blankets for its annual blanket drive for the less fortunate. Blankets will be donated to the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Hospitality Center. Last year, more than 100 blankets were collected.
Parking will be available for $2 for the whole day at the Lake Avenue ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St.