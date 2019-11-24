Fingerstyle guitarist to present concert

RACINE — Fingerstyle guitarist Muriel Anderson will present a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Hot Shop Glass Studio and Gallery, 239 Wisconsin Ave.

Anderson will bring concert goers on a virtual tour around the world with her music and stories. Her joy of music, humor and her comfort across genres of folk, classical, bluegrass, popular and international music are revered by guitarists worldwide.

The first woman to win the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, Anderson has composed music since the age of 4, writing instrumentals, vocals, choral and orchestral compositions. Equally at home on both guitar and harp guitar, Anderson's recent video, "Why Worry," was chosen as one of the top 10 CDs of the decade by Guitar Player Magazine.

Tickets cost $20 and can be reserved by calling Hot Shop Glass at 262-833-0095. Tickets at the door are subject to availability.

