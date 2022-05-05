Finding Mom-friendly fun for Mother's Day Weekend

Trivia question: What happens every year on the second Sunday in May?

If you answered “Mother’s Day,” you’re way ahead of the game.

But if you said, “I forget it’s Mother’s Day until about noon and then run to the grocery store to buy a card and a wilting bouquet of flowers,” relax. We’re here to help you plan something fun, and now you’ve got a whole three days to get ready.

Celebrate on Saturday

Here’s a great idea: Take Mom out to eat on Saturday afternoon — thus avoiding the maddening crush of brunchers on Mother’s Day. Of course, if you want to avoid all crowds, you can always cook dinner at your house. But if you do, make sure Mom doesn’t end up doing any of the work.

Head outside for a “Mother’s Day Ephemeral Wildflower Hike” at Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park. The hikes start at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants will learn about these diminutive but beautiful plants on a one-hour naturalist-led hike, followed by light refreshments in the nature center. This event is for participants age 16 and older, and pre-registration required. pringlenc.org/events.

Another outdoor option on Saturday is the Plant Sale and Bird Walk at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers. Visitors are invited to stroll the trails, looking for migrating birds and wildflowers, and shop the plant sale at the venue’s boutique. Here’s a bonus: live folk music will be be performed by Wattle & Daub and Jim Fine. Note: Donations of potted plants will be accepted through Friday for the sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. www.hawthornhollow.org.

Stroll through history in Downtown Racine. The Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking Tours are back, stepping off at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays from the museum, 701 Main St. The walk covers about one mile, and tour guides share information about historic buildings and notable people from Racine’s past. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased at lease 24 hours in advance. Go to racineheritagemuseum.org.

Reach for the stars with Mom. The Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive in Yorkville, is open for free public viewing Saturday night (weather permitting). From 8 to 11 p.m., the Racine Astronomical Society’s telescopes will be available to view objects including the moon, planets and alien spacecraft (we’re joking ... probably). Go to rasastro.org for more details.

Enjoy some laughs at the Kenosha Comedy Club, inside the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. Comedians Andy Beningo and Kate Brindle are performing 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $14 at kenoshacomedyclub.com.

See amazing artwork

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. You won’t believe what these artists can do with watercolor paints. The show runs from May 7 through Aug. 7. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. in Kenosha, features a display of 19 artist-designed guitars. “Operation Art Strings” is a fundraiser for the Guitars for Vets program. Each guitar sale helps to sponsor veterans in the Guitars for Vets program, providing them with free guitar lessons and a guitar. The guitars are on display through May 29. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. Note: There’s also an on-site gift shop, in case you still need to pick up something for Mom.

The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., has several exhibits on display, including a show on abstract art, an exhibit called “Playful/Pensive,” a contemporary glass and clay show and “In the Round: Vessels and Sculpture from RAM’s Collection.” The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors (62 and older) and students and free for children under age 12. ramart.org.

Have a wild time

The Racine Zoo is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The event includes brunch (of course), plus a giraffe encounter, a flower for each mom, crafts for kids, a commemorative photo and admission to the zoo on Sunday. Tickets are $45 for adults ($35 for zoo members) and $35 for children ($25 for members); free for children age 2 and younger. Tickets must be purchased in advance at racinezoo.org. Coming up: The zoo is celebrating Kangaroo Day on May 14. Your mom can probably relate to mama ‘roos, who have to carry their children around for several months.

Take a day trip

There are a lot of cool places within driving distance of this area — Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, Cedarburg. Here are a few ideas:

Take Mom out to the ballgame — and you spring for the hot dogs and beer. The Chicago Cubs are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers May 6-8. As a bonus, maybe you’ll get to see Kenosha’s own Gavin Lux, an Indian Trail High School graduate who plays for the Dodgers! Go to cubs.com for tickets and more information.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., is open for the 2022 season, with all the roller coaster thrills (and funnel cakes) you and your mom can handle. If Mom is a theme park super-fan, buy her a season pass or a Six Flags membership. The park is open May 6-8. sixflags.com.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free admission for all moms on Mother’s Day. (But that hefty $15 parking fee is still in effect.) One of the zoo’s new animal moms is a porcupine named Quinn, who gave birth on March 27. Other animal moms you’ll see at the zoo include African lioness Patty Sharptooth and her two offspring, Eloise and Amira. The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. milwaukeezoo.org.

Pass the popcorn

Going to a movie isn’t the most original idea in the world, but Mom might enjoy the sleeper hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh as an exhausted Chinese American mother who just wants to get her taxes done. But first she has to save the world ... or something, we’re not quite sure. This is billed as “an existential metaverse action comedy,” which at the least will give you something to discuss over brunch.

And if Mom is a superhero fan, then take her to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” with Benedict Cumberbatch back as the good doctor, out to save the world (or something).

Go tropical!

The local forecast for Sunday calls for cloudy/rainy skies and temperatures in the 50s, but you can treat your mom to a “tropical” mini-vacation close to home:

Splish, splash! Who needs a sunny beach in Florida? The RecPlex facility in Pleasant Prairie has a 17,000-square-foot aquatics center. The indoor waterpark area contains three waterslides, an in-pool playground, zero-depth entry, geysers and fountains. Call 262-947-0437 for non-member day pass rates.

A rainforest, desert and spring blooms: Visit the Mitchell Park Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd. in Milwaukee, which is showcasing its Spring Floral Show through May 30. In addition to that show, the domes include a tropical climate and a desert dome. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students (ages 6-17 ) and free for children 5 and younger. mitchellparkdomes.com.

Butterflies are free: If you’re looking to get really warm, check out the Milwaukee Public Museum’s two-story butterfly exhibit, where the temperature is always tropical. Butterflies fly freely through the exhibit and — if you stand still — one might just land on you. mpm.edu.

Plan ahead

Who says you have to do something big this weekend? Why not jump ahead of the game with tickets to an actual game? The Kenosha Kingfish baseball team starts playing May 30 at Simmons Field. This is the perfect time to buy Mom two tickets to an upcoming game. Or — better yet — get her a 7-game ticket package. If you tuck two tickets into a funny card, you’ve got Mother’s Day covered. Call 262-653-0900 or go to KingfishBaseball.com.

Rock on, Mom! Summerfest opens next month, and you can get Mom ready for all the Big Gig action by buying her a 3-Day pass. Through May 8 (Mother’s Day, what a coincidence!), those 3-day passes are on sale for $54. Go to summerfest.com. If Mom’s a HUGE Summerfest fan, you can spring for the Power Pass, with admission to all nine days of the festival: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9.

