Final weekend for 'Two Point Oh' at Racine's Over Our Head Players

RACINE — This is the final weekend for the Over Our Head Players community theater troupe’s production of “Two Point Oh” by playwright Jeffrey Jackson.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.

Tickets are $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees). Go to overourheadplayers.org.

This is a sci-fi tale that focuses on software mogul Elliot Leeds, who dies when his private jet plunges into the Pacific. His widow, Melanie, then discovers Elliot’s greatest creation: A simulation of himself that he masterminded before his demise. “Elliot 2.0” is a talking, thinking, virtual soul. It — or he — can answer questions, hold conversations, share memories and perhaps grow in intelligence and capacity. The question is ... is he alive?

Note: The play runs about two hours, with an intermission. If this were a movie, it would be rated “R” due to language and adult situations.