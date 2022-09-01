Final weekend for 'Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight'

RACINE — Rich Smith knows people are tired of talking about — and thinking about and worrying about — the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that shouldn’t keep audience members from “Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight.”

The latest production from Over Our Head Players, “Stand Up” is a one-person show described as “a refreshing look at life during and after surviving the pandemic.”

“After the first two minutes of this show,” Smith said, “the pandemic is never even mentioned again. The message and the humor come from every other unexpected place you can imagine.”

Kevin Hlavka plays the unnamed character in playwright John Klovenbach’s new work.

Smith, Over Our Head Players’ managing artistic director, is directing this show and likens the experience of being the only person on stage to “acting naked.”

“You can’t escape the audience’s eyes or attention,” he said. “This is an excellent reward for an actor to be forced into honest, autonomous concentration for an entire performance.

“The feeling of ‘being naked on stage’ forces an actor to find that rapport with the audience and enjoy the significant hurdle of being in it all alone. There is no place to hide. So when it works, it’s even more special.”

Memories of 2020

Working on this production, Smith said, brought back memories of 2020 and the isolation many people experienced at the height of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions on public gatherings.

“We are so glad 2020 is getting further into our rearview mirror,” he said, adding that those recollections include “some painful memories of family members who passed away without the normal visitation and connection they deserved, as well as all of the public gatherings that have an intangible effect on us.”

As the show heads into its third and final weekend of performances, Smith said the audience reaction has been “very positive.”

“We love that our subscribers embrace the unexpected material we share,” he said. “Audience members have told us this show is emotional and thought-provoking.”

“Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight,” he said, “puts our audience on the spot, and between laughs, it asks us to remember how to connect with family and what is important. Racine truly has a big-city theater audience, and we never take that for granted. We never underestimate what we can share with them.”

Wisconsin premiere

The show debuted at the Harbor Stage Company in Wellfleet, Mass., in August of 2021 and played in Chicago at American Blues Theater in March.

This is the show’s Wisconsin premiere and fits in with the theater troupe’s mission “to bring fresh and new theater experiences to Racine, focused on comedy but not limited to it,” Smith said.

In looking for shows to produce, the Over Our Head Players “love looking for plays that have had success in larger cities,” he added. “This show meets all that criteria. ‘Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight’ is unique in its purpose of entertaining and making audiences think about the human connections many of us have lost in the last two years.”

Looking ahead to the next production — an original “Moby Dick” sketch comedy musical by Smith, with music by Scott Lema — Smith said a one-person show in the intimate Sixth Street Theatre was the perfect way to start this season.

“We know the next show is a big-scale comedy with singing puppets,” he said. “So we wanted to complement our audience’s experience and challenge them a bit.”

Over Our Head Players is a nonprofit organization of volunteer theatrical talent from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. The group focuses on contemporary comedies and original productions.