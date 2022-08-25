 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONUMENT SQUARE

Final weekend for music series at Monument Square

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Monument Square music

Music at Monument Square returns in 2022.

RACINE — This is the final weekend for two live music concert series at Racine’s Downtown Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

Music on the Monument — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 — wraps up its 2022 season with Lake Effect.

The next day, Saturday Sounds on the Square features the R&B group Family Affair, also performing from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

There is no admission fee to the concerts, hosted by Downtown Racine Corp.

Note: Concerts will be canceled on days with rain (without being rescheduled). Weather announcements can be found on the Downtown Racine Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.

Tables and chairs are provided, with beer and soda available for purchase.

