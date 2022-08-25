Final weekend for music series at Monument Square

RACINE — This is the final weekend for two live music concert series at Racine’s Downtown Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

Music on the Monument — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 — wraps up its 2022 season with Lake Effect.

The next day, Saturday Sounds on the Square features the R&B group Family Affair, also performing from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

There is no admission fee to the concerts, hosted by Downtown Racine Corp.

Note: Concerts will be canceled on days with rain (without being rescheduled). Weather announcements can be found on the Downtown Racine Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.