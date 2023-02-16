KENOSHA — Audiences have been “following the yellow brick road” ever since MGM made a classic movie based on L. Frank Baum’s novels about a Kansas farm girl who goes “over the rainbow” and lands in a magical land called Oz.

Kenosha’s Lakeside Players community theater group is performing a stage adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz,” with the final two performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18.

The biggest challenge in working on such a well-known show “is keeping it interesting and fresh,” said Chynna Chung, who is co-director.

“The biggest reward is seeing the joy in the audience from people experiencing this classic story either for the first time or the hundredth,” she added.

And because generations of fans have seen “The Wizard of Oz,” some people come dressed for the occasion.

“It’s so sweet to see younger audience members dressed as Dorothy or even the witch,” Chung said.

Another attraction for Chung was the chance to work with director Colin Swanson again.

“I had such a fun time working on ‘Addams Family’ (last fall) with Colin and was very excited to continue working with him on ‘Wizard of Oz,’” Chung said. “It’s a timeless, classic tale, and we have done a really great job of updating some elements of the show to keep it interesting. It’s a very fun story to tell.”

“Oz” features a cast of about 25 actors, with all levels of theater experience.

One thing they all seem to share, however, is a love for this tale, which was first told in Baum’s stories, published in 1900. The 1939 MGM film version is a classic that is still shown regularly on TV, with Judy Garland anchoring the film as Dorothy Gale.

The stage version, Chung said, is very similar to the film, with “a couple extra characters, songs and surprises that we think audiences who have only seen the film will really enjoy.”

As to why someone should come to see this on stage — especially if they say “but I’ve already seen the film a hundred times,” Chung replies: “You’ve never seen it live like this. The colors and set design are truly spectacular. The characters really come to life, and it’s like experiencing it for the first time all over again.”