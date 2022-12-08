Final weekend for “A Seussified Christmas Carol,”

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing two holiday-themed shows at the Rhode Center for the Arts:

“A Seussified Christmas Carol”

continues this weekend. The final three performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

The show is described as “a whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets. With zoot fruited juices and binka bird geese, from Bed-Headed Fred to Timmy Loo Hoo, this tale of glorious holiday cheer is similar to something Dr. Seuss might have come up with — if he ever had his way with the story.”

Tickets are $10 and are available at rhodecenter.org and at the door. The theater is located at 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

“A Doublewide, Texas Christmas”

opens Dec. 16. This is a holiday sequel to the comedy “Doublewide, Texas,” which takes place in one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas — just four doublewides and a shed.

Katie Gray — the local community theater’s president and “Doublewide, Texas Christmas” director — said this season marks the first time the troupe is performing three large-scale musicals.

In addition to “The Addams Family” earlier this fall, Lakeside Players will perform “The Wizard of Oz” (Feb. 3-18) and “Beauty and the Beast” (April 21-May 6).

The season also includes “Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None” (March 24-April 12) and “Charlotte’s Web” (May 19-21).