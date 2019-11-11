Festive Five musical event at Regency Mall

The event will feature local choirs, musicians and dance groups. Friends, family and shoppers can vote for their favorite holiday performance. The act with the most votes will win the title of Racine’s Festive Favorite and receive the 2019 Festive Five award.

“Our goal is to bring the community together to showcase local talent and kick start the holiday season,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, owner of the Regency Mall. “We have fun seasonal décor that will be displayed throughout the mall and a holiday inspired performance area for The Festive Five participants. We want shoppers, performers and the entire community to engage in the holiday experience and enjoy the spirit of the season though song, dance, music and scenes from Christmas classics.”