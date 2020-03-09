Family Tour & Show at Spinning Top Museum
BURLINGTON — Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering a Family Tour & Show from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 14-28.

The event includes 40 different hands-on tops and optical illusions to spin, challenges to try, an exhibit of 2,000 antique and modern tops and yo-yos, videos, I Spy Hunt and a live show by a top collector and expert.

The cost to attend is $14.50. Reservations are required by calling 262-763-3946.

The gift shop will be open with 400 kinds of spinning tops, yo-yos and gyroscopes; hands-on logic and brain puzzles; books; and other things for adults and children.

