Family Tour & Show at Spinning Top Museum

BURLINGTON — Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering a Family Tour & Show from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 14-28.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The event includes 40 different hands-on tops and optical illusions to spin, challenges to try, an exhibit of 2,000 antique and modern tops and yo-yos, videos, I Spy Hunt and a live show by a top collector and expert.

The cost to attend is $14.50. Reservations are required by calling 262-763-3946.

The gift shop will be open with 400 kinds of spinning tops, yo-yos and gyroscopes; hands-on logic and brain puzzles; books; and other things for adults and children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0