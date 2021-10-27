Family fun includes pet costume contest, Halloween zoo lights

Activities include a nighttime Halloween-inspired drone show, mission-based Zombie Laser Tag, glow laser tag, a nautical themed flashlight corn maze, haunted trail and 100mph apple cannons.

Guests can select either a daytime or nighttime package depending on their activity preferences. The Daytime packages include the corn maze, ship wreck’d island laser tag, turf games, apple cannons, pedal bikes and pumpkins. The Nighttime packages are perfect for guests who enjoy getting spooked from time to time and includes the drone show, haunted trail, zombie laser yag, flashlight maze and a 200-foot light tunnel.

Tickets can be purchased upon arrival or in advance at bearpawbeach.com/fallfrenzy.

Spooky scouts

WHEATLAND — The Boy Scouts of the Three Harbors Council are hosting spooky Halloween funat Camp OhDaKoTa, 3363 Dyer Lake Road in Wheatland. The hayrides start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30.

The Haunted Hayride and Walk is designed to be a “family friendly” Halloween experience. “Every turn will have you experiencing family appropriate scary scenes from a distance,” according to organizers. Participants can also take a Haunted Walk through the enchanted woods — or get back on the hay wagon to finish the hayride.