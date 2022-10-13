Fall StoryWalk opens at Hawthorn Hollow

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, has opened a new fall StoryWalk trail.

The StoryWalk program creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books.

This fall, Hawthorn Hollow has created a trail based on the book “Over in the Forest,” written by Marianne Berkes and illustrated by Jill Dubin.

This book is geared toward pre-school and early elementary children, teaching them how to count to 10 and learning about animals all around them.

To find the fall Storywalk, follow the main Entrance Trail to the Trillium trail. Note: The trail may be harder for those with mobility issues. Take caution and enjoy the hike.

This StoryWalk experience will be available to read until December, when Hawthorn Hollow closes for the season.

Hawthorn Hollow closes on Dec. 23 and reopens to the public on March 1.

Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. For more information, go to hawthornhollow.org.