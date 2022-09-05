 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Harvest Days has demonstrations, flea market

YORKVILLE — The Southeastern Wisconsin Antique Power & Collectibles Society will host Fall Harvest Days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. (rain or shine).

The event will also feature Minneapolis-Moline Modern Machinery. The first-prize raffle tractor is a TORO Timecutter.

Featured events each day include demonstrations; indoor craft fair; indoor and outdoor flea market; food trucks; farm toy display; model train display; barrel train rides; kid's corner; drive a tractor activity; and petting zoo.

Friday is Veterans and Senior Day. A show banquet and auction takes place with tickets available at the registration building. A spark show will be held after dark, weather permitting.

Saturday's events include a kids pedal tractor pull, tractor parade and antique and garden tractor pulls at 5 p.m. (spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with $5 admission fee).

Sunday features at kids pedal tractor pull, tractor raffle at 2 p.m., quilt raffle at 2:30 p.m., and a tractor parade at 3 p.m.

Camping is available. For more information, call Errol Gelhaar at 262-305-2058 or go to fallharvestdays.com.

