RACINE — Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St., will host an evening with local artist Anthony Reed from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Reed creates primitive and realism oil on canvas and his subjects are landscapes and wildlife. Reed, originally from Holka, Miss., has been a longtime resident of Racine and is inspired by the beauty of the land and animals he remembers when hunting as a young boy. Self-trained and quite prolific, this is Reed's first public showing of his work. He will explain his inspiration and methods.
Reed is also one of the gallery's permanent artists who will contribute new paintings twice each year.
Gallery hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
