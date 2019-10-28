{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St., will host an evening with local artist Anthony Reed from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Reed creates primitive and realism oil on canvas and his subjects are landscapes and wildlife. Reed, originally from Holka, Miss., has been a longtime resident of Racine and is inspired by the beauty of the land and animals he remembers when hunting as a young boy. Self-trained and quite prolific, this is Reed's first public showing of his work. He will explain his inspiration and methods.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Reed is also one of the gallery's permanent artists who will contribute new paintings twice each year.

Gallery hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments