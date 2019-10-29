RACINE — "OPTICS, an Environmental Art Exhibition and Symposium" will be on exhibit through Nov. 10 at the Vital Art Project space at 1322 Washington Ave.
Vital Art Project and Greening Greater Racine/SEA present this inaugural exhibition and symposium featuring inﬂuential artists and speakers. It will serve as a robust platform to reimagine relationships between nature, human and technology, and the dangers of environmental degradation to life as we know it.
Featured artists are Pamela Callahan, Erik R. Peterson, Mimi Peterson, I. Carmen Quintana, Gina Lee Robbins, Alix Anne Shaw and John Walte.
A symposium will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, followed by an opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Doors open 12:30 p.m. Featured speakers are Jim Chambers, Ed Miller, Gina Lee Robbins and John Zehren.
