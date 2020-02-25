Empty Bowls returns March 2 for 23rd year

RACINE — The 23rd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held Monday, March 2, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 pm and dinner is served from 4 to 7 pm.
Empty Bowls is a one-of-a kind annual fundraiser that brings the community together to enjoy the work of area artists, schools, bakeries, restaurants and entertainers to raise funds to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO).
Last year Empty Bowls raised more than $35,000 to help feed those who are hungry and in need in Racine county.
Pick and keep a bowl
Visitors choose a bowl to keep from a collection of hundreds of ceramic bowls — some are handcrafted and all are donated from local artists, teachers, students and supporters. The person then chooses from a variety of soups served by city, county, business and educational leaders. In addition, an assortment of breads are served. All soups and breads are prepared and donated by local chefs, bakeries and grocery stores.
Soup donors include A Little R&R Café, Ascension All Saints Food Service, Barnes & Noble Café, Benchmark Hospitality, Blue Bear, Buddy's Sports Grill, Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, Castlewood Restaurant, Chick-Fil-A, Chit Chaat, Culver's (21st Street), Danny’s Meats & Catering, Dunk’s Public House, Festival Foods, Gateway Culinary Arts, George's Tavern, Green Meadows Family Restaurant, Gus's Gyros, Jimmy John’s, Joey's West, Joey’s Yardarm, Jose's Blue Sombrero & Cantina, Kabab and Grill, Kewpee Lunch, Lee's Deli, Lety’s Mexican Restaurant, Malicki's Piggly Wiggly, Meli's Café Pancake House & Restaurant, Milaeger's Java Garden Café, Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, Piggly Wiggly on Erie, Racine Brewing Co., Red Onion Café, Reefpoint Brewhouse, Roberta, Rooster's Restaurant, Route 20, Sebastian's, Siena Retreat Center, Soup Shanty, Texas Roadhouse, Beacon Tavern & Grill, The Branch at 1501, Charcoal Grill & Rotisserie, The Dish, The Grind Café, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, The Nash, The Prairie School, Third Coast Pub & Grill, Toad Hall, United Way of Racine County and Wells Brothers.
Bread donors include Bendtsen’s Bakery, Blue Bear Bakery, Jimmy John’s, Larsen’s Bakery, Lopez Bakery, Main Street Bakery, O & H Danish Bakery, Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, Pick ‘n Save, Red Lobster, Texas Roadhouse and Third Coast Pub & Grill.
You have free articles remaining.
Live music
Live music is performed all day. This year's lineup:
- 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Ron Weller
- 12:30-2 p.m. — Amy Dienberg
- 4-5:15 p.m. — Mike DeRose
- 5:15-5:30 p.m. — Liamani Segura
- 5:30-7 p.m. — Rocky Rose
As a special attraction this year, a few princesses and super heroes will be in attendance from 4 to 7 pm.
Additionally, attendees can take part in a secret auction of fine art, again donated by local artists. And a raffle of items donated by local businesses will be held.
Art auction donors include Alex Mandli, Amanda Paffrath and Daniel Sviland (Hot Shop Glass), Austin Schultz (Plumb Gold & Plumb Silver Jewelry), Bill Anderson, Bill Reid, Brad Jaeck, Camela Langendorf (Varitay Studios), David Gaura, Denise Zingg (Spectrum School of the Arts), Dennis Motl, Don Ricchio, Emily Jones & Mallory Willing, Harold Solberg, Jacalyn Kaprelian, Jayne Herring, Jeff Shawhan, Jennifer Janzer, Jeremy Hansen, John Clazmer, Julie Schilf (CrackPots Studio), Nadalie Clemens, Nathaniel Hunter, Penny McGuire, Rasmussen Diamonds, Scott Obernberger (Twice Baked Pottery), Sydney Swanson, Tammy Easton and Tom Simonson.
Tickets
For $15 a person chooses a ceramic bowl to keep and they receive all-you-can-eat soup and bread. There is also a $10 soup to go option. The cost is $5 for youth ages 9 and younger and they receive a paper bowl.
For more information, go to emptybowlsracine.org.