Empty Bowls returns March 2 for 23rd year

RACINE — The 23rd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held Monday, March 2, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 pm and dinner is served from 4 to 7 pm.

Empty Bowls is a one-of-a kind annual fundraiser that brings the community together to enjoy the work of area artists, schools, bakeries, restaurants and entertainers to raise funds to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO).

Last year Empty Bowls raised more than $35,000 to help feed those who are hungry and in need in Racine county.

Pick and keep a bowl

Visitors choose a bowl to keep from a collection of hundreds of ceramic bowls — some are handcrafted and all are donated from local artists, teachers, students and supporters. The person then chooses from a variety of soups served by city, county, business and educational leaders. In addition, an assortment of breads are served. All soups and breads are prepared and donated by local chefs, bakeries and grocery stores.