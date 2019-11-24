Elvis dinner show celebrates Christmas

RACINE — Elvis Presley’s love for Christmastime will be celebrated at a dinner concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.

Entitled “Elvis’ Wonderful World of Christmas,” the concert will feature Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel performing Presley’s seasonal and spiritual hits.

Christmas was Presley’s favorite time of year. For him, it was a time of both quiet and child-like excitement, a time for family and a time to be home. Every year he would transform his residence, Graceland, into a wonderland of lights and decorations.

Presley’s passion for Christmas lives on in the heartfelt music he left behind. Van Thiel will bring that joy to life with more than 50 of Presley’s cherished inspirational and holiday hits in an evening of memories and merriment.

A three-course feast will be served family style. The menu includes mostaccioli with meatballs and Italian sausage, seasoned baked chicken, sliced prime rib, wedding salad, Italian style potatoes, green beans, bread and butter, coffee, tea, milk and a holiday dessert.

Dinner is at 6 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $49 and must be reserved by Dec. 4. Go to elvoicepresley.com or call 262-676-2690.

