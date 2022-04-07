Easter fun for families

As we get closer to Easter on April 17, egg hunts and other family activities are offered in this area:

Small Business Bunny Hop

April 9: The new Downtown Kenosha Small Business Bunny Hop — which organizers are calling “a twist on the former Easter Parade and Egg Hunt” — runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are welcome to visit 31 participating businesses to collect Easter eggs. Eggs filled with candy and stickers are available for children, and eggs featuring coupons and special offers will be available for adults. Some of the venues will also be offering additional activities or deals during the event. Go to VisitKenosha.com/BunnyHop for the list of participating businesses. Note: Eggs will be available while supplies last.

The event also includes a giveaway. Spend $50 in Downtown Kenosha during the event and enter to win a $200 Downtown Kenosha Gift Card. To enter: Save your receipt(s), complete the entry form and upload a copy of your $50 receipt(s) from Downtown Kenosha businesses during the event. Go to VisitKenosha.com/BunnyHop for the entry form link.

SENSE-ational Easter Egg Hunt

April 9: Hope City Church will host its first SENSE-ational Easter Egg Hunt for families of children with special needs at Racine’s Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Participants will have the opportunity to hunt for 2,000 eggs and explore sensory areas in a stress-free, accepting space. Children with special needs, along with their siblings and parents/guardians can participate in this hunt.

The day will be comprised of four different time slots — 10-10:45 a.m., 11-11:45 a.m., 1-1:45 p.m. and 2-2:45 p.m.

There is no admission fee, but registration is required. Go to https://bit.ly/38bHb9Z.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 9: Waterford Town Park, Jensen Parkway in Waterford. Starts rt 10 a.m. More than 2,500 plastic eggs filled with candy will be available for children, along with visits with the Easter Bunny, Mr. Frog and the Tichigan Lake Lion. Presented by the Tichigan Lake Lions Club.

Cottontail Trail

April 9: Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant. The free event is 10 a.m. to noon. Families are invited to take photos with the Easter bunny and enjoy DIY egg hunt kits, a scavenger hunt, games and crafts.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 9: Golden Arrow Bowhunters facility, 28621 E. Riverbay Road in Waterford. Runs from 11 a.m. to noon, for children ages 12 and younger. Participants can “hunt” for more than 1,000 eggs and other goodies. There will also be photos with the Easter Bunny, raffles and snacks available.

Fun with Peter Rabbit

April 9-10, 15-16: Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville, hosts its Fun with Peter Rabbit Experience and Easter egg hunt, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or noon. The cost is $15 per person. Activities include storytelling and pictures with Peter Rabbit (bring a camera), a surprise goodie bag, cookie and apple cider, goat food to feed the goats, pony rides, a Bunnyville Egg Hunt, visits with farmyard animals and “farm park fun.”

Reservations are required. Call 262-884-7100 or go to appleholler.com. Shows are at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon April 9-10 and 15-16.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 10: Washburn Masonic Lodge, 8102 199th Ave. in Bristol. 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Note: This is for children ages 12 and younger. Hosted by Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 79.

Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast

April 16: Lyons Township Fire Department, 6339 Hospital Road in Lyons. The breakfast is 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and $4 for children (12 and younger). The egg hunt is at noon. Admission is free. The event includes a raffle and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Zoo Eggstravaganza

April 16: The Racine Zoo’s Eggstravaganza runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Children should bring their own basket. Activities include a hunt for “cluck-cluck doors” throughout the zoo to collect candy; a “trunk hunt” (Easter style trunk-or-treat); and cookie, egg decorating and crafts-to-go. Photos with Easter Bunny will be available for a $5 fee. Activities are include with zoo admission: $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (ages 62 and older), $9 for youth (ages 3-15) and $5 for members of the military. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 16: Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road in Wind Lake. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. There will be games, pictures with the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt.

Pancake Breakfast and Egg Hunt

April 16: Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801W. 89th St. in Sturtevant. Breakfast is served 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. ($9 for adults; $5 for children 3 and older; free for ages 2 and younger). The Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. (rain or shine).

Easter Bunny Visit and Planting

April 16: Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia. Runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8. At the event, visitors can meet the Easter Bunny, who will be handing out filled eggs (bring your own camera for a photo). Participants will also plant a pansy basket. Registration is required; go to milaegers.com.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 18: The Woods of Caledonia, 5737 Erie St. in Racine, hosts this free program from 2 to 4 p.m. Note: For ages 12 and younger. Activities include an Easter egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, a hayride and special guests. Reservations are required; call 262-331-7374 or email tgresham@woodsofcaledonia.com.

Downtown Candy Hop

April 23: Downtown Racine. From noon to 2 p.m., more than 30 Downtown Racine businesses will pass out candy. There is also a scavenger hunt. Maps are available at Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St.

Spring Carnival and Egg Hunt

April 30: Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St. in Waterford. The event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the egg hunt is at 1 p.m. Admission is free. Participants will meet the Easter Bunny, build an egg drop and enjoy “bounce houses,” carnival games, egg decorating and food vendors.

