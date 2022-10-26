"Drop Dead" comedy opens at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — There's an old theater saying that "dying is easy; comedy is hard."

The latest production at the Racine Theatre Guild will try to do both.

"Drop Dead," by playwrights Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, is a farce with a high body count.

It's also a show-within-a-show that doubles as a murder mystery. And did we mention it's set in the theater world?

Here's the setup: A rag-tag cast of actors are desperately trying to revive their careers in a new murder mystery play. However, nothing goes right: The set falls apart, props break, lines are forgotten — and their fellow theater creators keep ending up dead.

The key to making such a deadly show funny is pacing, said Director Shawn Britten.

"This show has to move really fast on the stage. The actors have the added responsibility of not only acting their parts but to keep everything moving. You can't stop or the audience will stop, too."

Britten is a longtime community theater director and performer who had her own theater group — Cabbage City Theater — for several years.

"I did some Theatre Guild shows a gazillion years ago, but this is the first show I'm directing here in about 15 years," Britten said.

Having been both an actor and a director, Britten enjoys the part of directing a show ("after all the hard technical work is done") of "watching actors do what they do best."

And watching the acting in "Drop Dead," she added, "is so much fun because the show is so funny."

While the show is silly and campy, each actor "also wants the audience to think that their character might be the killer," Britten said. "We like to keep them guessing until the end."

Community theater players

Timothy James Lewis plays a character named Dick Scorsese, who may (or may NOT) be related to movie director Martin Scorsese.

His character plays an inspector in the show-within-the show "and he's a terrible inspector," Lewis said. "He thinks he can act, but he can't, and he can't solve a murder either."

Lewis is playing his first role at the Theatre Guild, but he's been involved with theater since his days as a student at Ball State University "when me and my fellow graduate students starting working in the sets of a community theater near the school. It's great because you keep meeting people and finding more projects to work on. It all becomes a huge family."

When Lewis moved to the Racine area, he decided to "get back into community theater. It's like a large sandbox where you get to play with everything."

Racine, he added, "is lucky to have a community theater with this many seats. It's really a wonderful theater."

Betty Peterson's character is "old and deaf and misses her cues on stage. She's usually off in her own world, but she's also a season actress."

Peterson is also a veteran community theater actress, who started acting again 17 years ago in "The Music Man."

"I had done some acting in high school, but it had been many years since I had done it until I did 'Music Man' here 17 years ago," she said. "I've stayed in community theater ever since."

Besides taking on roles in area theaters, she also loves to work on costuming.

"I like figuring out how to do quick changes for actors during shows," she said of the yard on the "pit crews" of the theater world. "It's like working out a puzzle."

The actors and their director all said audiences at "Drop Dead" will enjoy "watching the joy and danger of live theater. The show within this show is such a disaster, with set malfunctions and wardrobe troubles and flubbed lines," Britten said. "Even people who are new to the theater can relate to all these disasters."