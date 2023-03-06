RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp.’s 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back at noon Saturday, March 18.
The route will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall.
“This parade is the official kickoff to spring in downtown and we are thrilled to be hosting for our 15th year, offering a fun and festive event to our community,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
The grand marshal for the parade will be in honor of Ron Christensen, a Racine businessman and resident
who died in October 2022. Born near the Irish holiday, on March 19, he was known to have never missed the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Entries include Root River Rollers, Carriage House Pedal Tavern, and multiple singing and dancing groups.
Area restaurants and bars also will have St. Patrick’s Day specials running all day after the parade.
2022 Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade: IN PHOTOS
The Carriage House's Carriage Pub is seen during the Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. Owner Doug Nicholson is behind the wheel.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Miss Racine 2022 María José Castillo Venegas waves to the crowd as she rides in the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Zachariah Thomas, a 2-year-old wannabe leprechaun, enjoys the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Sam Anderson of Creative Constuction is pulled by a miniature horse as she rides in the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Mark Hetland waves to the crowd as he walks in the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Evelyn Welbon, 5, and her mother, Stephanie, ride in the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Children and one adult from St. Lucy's Girl School Troop 13678, march in the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
The Trachbin Kryptonite truck sports a hat during the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Racine Mayor Cory Mason waves to the crowd during the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Elvis, the Kenosha Kingfish mascot, slaps hands with a girl as she enjoys the Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 19.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies — of whom three were killed in the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack — have made sure to continue on after tragedy. They performed in the Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
One of Racine's new electric buses drives south on Main Street during the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
People enjoy the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
People watch as Case tractors makes their way south on Main Street during the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 19, 2022.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
