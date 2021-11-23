Downtown Racine to host Kris Kringle Tour

RACINE — The 4th annual Kris Kringle Tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in Downtown Racine. This free event is hosted by the Downtown Racine Corp. and O&H Danish Bakery. Attendees can celebrate Racine’s Danish heritage by sampling different kringle flavors at more than 32 Downtown locations.

“The Kris Kringle Tour is the perfect way to spend a day with family and friends, all while supporting our small businesses and celebrating Racine’s legacy as the Kringle capital of the world,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

"Racine loves its Kringle," said Eric Olesen, O&H Bakery owner. "That's because the people of Racine learned before any others that kringle, the sharing pastry, makes any size gathering better. Here at O&H we are honored to bake our Kringle for you to enjoy with others."

Kris Kringle maps are available at racinedowntown.com, on the Downtown Racine Facebook page or can be picked up at the Downtown Racine Corp. office, 425 Main St.

While strolling through downtown people can place a vote in the holiday window decorating competition. Downtown merchants have made their storefronts look like whimsical winter wonderlands. Voting will take place in-store or on the DRC Facebook page, where people can you "like" their favorites. The contest will end on Dec. 23.

Metered parking will be free all day; parking times will be enforced to ensure the turnover of spaces. This excludes all ramps with gates and the lakefront lot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0