RACINE — The annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
The parade steps off at on the west side of the State Street bridge, continues south on Main Street, west on Sixth Street and ends at City Hall at approximately 6:45 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony follows at 6:50 p.m. on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, where Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus will light the holiday tree.
Holiday singers and entertainment will be held before and after the parade. Pre-parade festivities will start at 4:45 p.m. with 15-year-old Alahna Conley and the Park High School choir singing Christmas favorites. They will also perform after the parade.
New to the event, Racine Brewing Co. will sell holiday-themed brews and hot cocoa on Monument Square.
“The Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting is the official kickoff to the 2019 holiday season," said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. (DRC) executive director. "It gives our community a chance to see all the new businesses that have opened in Downtown over the last year and revel in the improvements that have been made to so many storefronts. This event brings the community together to celebrate the season, while shedding light on the phenomenal holiday shopping and dining options Downtown is home to. I encourage you to bring the entire family, come early for a bite to eat and stay to watch the mayor officially light up Downtown’s holiday tree.”
Window decorating contest
The annual holiday window decorating contest also begins on the day of the parade. Many local businesses will decorate their storefronts with creative holiday and winter themes. The contest will continue until the Downtown Racine Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7. Voting will take place online and in the participating businesses. Photos of the storefronts will be on the DRC Facebook page (facebook.com/racinedowntown) and people can vote by liking one of the photos, or there will be voting boxes in the businesses.
Warm accessories drive
DRC will host the second annual warm accessories drive to provide essential winter items like scarves, gloves, mittens and hats for area charities. Items can be dropped off at Monument Square anytime from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the day of the parade.
“I am thrilled to help organize such a beloved event in Racine," said Rachel Fischer, DRC public relations and events manager. "Since I started in August, Downtown business owners have told me how much they and their customers look forward to the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. I can’t wait to see our Downtown full of sparkling lights and people!”
