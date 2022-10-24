Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and tree lighting Nov. 12

RACINE — The annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and tree lighting ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 12.

The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. at the west side of the State Street bridge. It continues south on Main Street to Sixth Street, then west on Sixth Street until it disbands at City Hall. Festival Foods is this year's parade marshal and sponsor of the holiday tree. The tree lighting ceremony on Monument Square will follow the parade at 6:50 p.m., where Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus will light the holiday tree.

There will be holiday singers and other entertainment before and after the parade. Pre-parade festivities will start at 4:45 p.m. with 17-year-old Alahna Conley and carolers singing Christmas favorites. Back for the second year, a small fireworks display will be held.

“The Holiday Parade and tree lighting is the official kickoff to the 2022 holiday season," said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. "This event brings the community together to celebrate the season, while shedding light on the phenomenal holiday shopping and dining options downtown offers. I encourage you to bring the entire family, come early for a bite to eat and stay to watch the us officially light up downtown’s holiday tree.”

The annual Downtown Racine holiday window decorating contest begins the day of the parade. Local businesses will decorate their storefronts with holiday and winter themes. The contest continues until the Kris Kringle Tour on Dec. 10. Voting will take place online and in the participating businesses. Photos of the storefronts will be on our Facebook page (facebook.com/racinedowntown) and people can vote by "liking" one of the photos, or there will be voting boxes in the businesses.

DRC will host its third annual Warm Accessories Drive to provide essential winter items like scarves, gloves, mittens and hats for area charities. Items can be dropped off at Monument Square from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.