Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and tree lighting is Nov. 13

RACINE — The annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and tree lighting ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 13.

“The Holiday Parade and tree lighting is the official kickoff to the 2021 holiday season,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. “This event brings the community together to celebrate the season, while shedding light on the phenomenal holiday shopping and dining options downtown offers. I encourage you to bring the entire family, come early for a bite to eat and stay to watch the us officially light up downtown’s holiday tree.”

The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. at the west side of the State Street bridge. It will continue down Main Street to Sixth Street, travel west on Sixth Street and end at City Hall. The tree lighting ceremony on Monument Square will follow the parade at 6:50 p.m., where Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus will light the holiday tree.

Holiday singers will perform before and after the parade. Pre-parade festivities will start at 4:45 p.m. with 17-year-old Alahna Conley and carolers singing Christmas favorites. The performers will sing a few more songs after the parade.