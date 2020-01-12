Downtown Racine Fire and Ice Festival set Jan. 18

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s Fire and Ice Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

This free community event will feature ice sculpting, bonfires, food trucks, live music, craft beer and a "Fire and Ice" themed scavenger hunt taking place throughout Downtown Racine.

Professional carvers will be sculpting frozen masterpieces out of large blocks of ice. They will begin shaping their creations at noon and people’s choice voting for best sculpture will be taking place. Results will be posted on the Downtown Racine Corp Facebook page after the festival.

Visitors will be able to enjoy some Filipino food from a Milwaukee area favorite, Meat on the Street, tamales from the I love Tamales food truck, and Reid’s Roasted Corn will not only serve corn in a cup but also loaded baked potatoes. Racine Brewing Co. will be selling in-house specialty beers, hot cocoa and root beer for the kids.

Children will be able to meet Bernie Brewer from 2 to 3 p.m. and the Snow Sisters from Enchanted Parties and Events from 2 to 4 p.m.