Downtown Racine Fire and Ice Festival set Jan. 18

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s Fire and Ice Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
This free community event will feature ice sculpting, bonfires, food trucks, live music, craft beer and a "Fire and Ice" themed scavenger hunt taking place throughout Downtown Racine.
Professional carvers will be sculpting frozen masterpieces out of large blocks of ice. They will begin shaping their creations at noon and people’s choice voting for best sculpture will be taking place. Results will be posted on the Downtown Racine Corp Facebook page after the festival.
Visitors will be able to enjoy some Filipino food from a Milwaukee area favorite, Meat on the Street, tamales from the I love Tamales food truck, and Reid’s Roasted Corn will not only serve corn in a cup but also loaded baked potatoes. Racine Brewing Co. will be selling in-house specialty beers, hot cocoa and root beer for the kids.
Children will be able to meet Bernie Brewer from 2 to 3 p.m. and the Snow Sisters from Enchanted Parties and Events from 2 to 4 p.m.
The scavenger hunt will take place at more than 30 downtown businesses. Those who find more than 15 fire or ice cards will receive a $5 Bonus Bucks certificate to The Maple Table and be entered to win a downtown prize pack worth more than $40. Official Fire & Ice Scavenger Hunt maps can be picked up and turned in at the DRC office, 425 Main St., between noon and 5 p.m. or on Monument Square during the festival. For a complete list of locations and rules, go to racinedowntown.com.
DRC will be accepting donations of new and gently-used blankets for its annual blanket drive for the less fortunate. Blankets will be donated to the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Hospitality Center. Last year, more than 100 blankets were collected.
Parking will be available for $2 for the whole day at the Lake Avenue ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St.
Restaurant Week
The Fire and Ice Festival is also the kickoff to Downtown Racine’s Restaurant Week Jan. 18-25 where people can receive 15% off their bill at participating downtown restaurants (excluding alcohol). The 2020 Restaurant Week card must be shown to get the discount. Cards can be picked up at the DRC office or at the participating restaurants.