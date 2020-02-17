Downtown Racine Craft Beer Week scheduled

RACINE — Downtown Racine Craft Beer Week will be held Feb. 22-29 when local bars and restaurants host free tastings, craft beer specials and promotions throughout the week.

People who stop at a participating location will be entered to win one of 10 pairs of tickets to Belle City Brewfest for every craft beer purchase made. Belle City Brewfest is at 1 p.m. March 7 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Participating locations include Blue Rock Lounge, Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, The Brickhouse, Carriage House, Dewey's Restaurant and Sports Bar, Evelyn's Club Main, Joey's Yardarm, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Pepi's Pub and Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Racine Brewing Co., Reefpoint Brewhouse, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, The Nash and Toad Hall.

To see the full schedule of specials and promotions, go to racinedowntown.com.

